New Nintendo Switch Game That’s Basically No Man’s Sky Meets Skate Is Up for Pre-Orders

The Nintendo Switch has become a go-to home for indie games, and even with the Nintendo Switch 2 announced, many developers are still bringing their titles to the incredible handheld device. One upcoming title captivated Nintendo fans when it was revealed during an Indie Showcase hosted by Nintendo, and it is now available for pre-order. It combines the open-world traversal of No Man’s Sky, the puzzles and physics of The Legend of Zelda, and the thrilling movement of the Skate series. Not only that, but it boasts an awesome soundtrack that can be played by the protagonist’s keytar.

Nintendo revealed this upcoming indie title, Star Overdrive, five months ago during a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. Since then, it has been featured multiple times across Nintendo’s YouTube channel. Following its initial announcement and the various previews that came afterwards, those interested in Star Overdrive can now pre-order the game ahead of its April release.

Star Overdrive is an upcoming open-world hoverboard indie game by developer Caracal Games and published by Dear Villagers. It is scheduled to release on April 10th on the Nintendo Switch, and pre-orders are now available. Fans can pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition, with both having pre-order bonuses. Here is what comes in the Star Overdrive Deluxe Edition as well as what you’ll get for pre-ordering either version of the game:

Deluxe Edition: Full Base Game 3 Hoverboard styles 1 Hoverboard design 50 dyes The Original Soundtrack The Original Manga

Pre-Order Bonuses: 6 Hoverboard styles 2 Hoverboard designs 50 dyes



Fans fell in love with Star Overdrive’s visuals and hoverboard movement, with many claiming it was the highlight of Nintendo’s Direct Partner Showcase. The inspiration from The Legend of Zelda was obvious, but Caracal Games has put a charming sci-fi spin on it, almost giving off Hi-Fi Rush vibes.

“Join Bios stranded on a distant alien planet with his hoverboard, solve creative puzzles, and fight formidable foes in his quest to reunite with his beloved,” an overview of the Nintendo Switch game offered. “Wield the powers of his Keytar for combat, master the hypersonic Hoverboard for trick-filled traversal, uncover mysterious depths, gather resources, and craft parts to enhance your Hoverboard and explore across alien biomes in a massive Open World.”

Those interested in Star Overdrive have to wait until April 10th to play this game on Nintendo Switch, but pre-orders are live now. Star Overdrive is also getting a release on Steam as well, but no date has been set for the PC version of the game.

Star Overdrive hoverboard exploration.

The standard edition of Star Overdrive costs $34.99, while the Deluxe Edition of Star Overdrive will set you back $39.99. Both versions are available for pre-order at a discount, bringing the prices down to $31.99 and $35.99 respectively. Anyone interested in the game can take advantage of this 10% sale which will end when Star Overdrive officially releases on the Nintendo Switch on April 10th.