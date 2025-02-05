Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hasn’t Been Decided Yet

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Nintendo Switch 2. While Nintendo finally showed off its new system last month, the company has only revealed a few details about it so far. One of the biggest questions about the system is just how much it will cost when it launches later this year. Nintendo’s latest financial results briefing took place earlier this week, and president Shuntaro Furukawa addressed the price of the system in the Q&A portion. Unfortunately, Furukawa makes it sound like Nintendo is still deciding how much Switch 2 should cost.

“We are aware that inflation is currently rising and that the exchange rate environment has changed significantly since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017. We also need to consider the affordable prices that customers expect from Nintendo products. When considering the price of our products, we believe that it is necessary to consider these factors from multiple angles. At this time, we cannot announce the specific price of the Nintendo Switch 2, but we are considering it taking into account various points,” said Furukawa (translation via Nintendo Everything).

the switch 2 console and its new mario kart game

Price can be a very big factor in a video game system’s success. In 2011, Nintendo’s 3DS handheld launched at a price of $249.99, and gamers largely balked. With sales struggling, Nintendo took the drastic measure of cutting the price down to $169.99 just a few months later. Sales turned around and the move clearly paid off, but Nintendo would likely prefer to avoid any similar missteps with Switch 2.

A big part of Nintendo’s success is owed to the company’s wide range of fans; Nintendo games are played by people of all ages. In that regard, affordability is often prioritized over the latest tech. Nintendo’s systems are often underpowered compared to PlayStation and Xbox as a result. Switch 2 is an opportunity for Nintendo to level the playing field a bit, with not only better graphics, but also a system that runs smoother. It remains to be seen what the trade-off will be for those improvements, but hopefully Nintendo can keep the system affordable for both families and older fans. With the system likely to release in the next few months, we should know what Nintendo decides in the near future.

Often when a new system comes out, the older hardware sees a price drop. However, it seems that’s not the current plan for Nintendo. Furukawa also said that there are no plans to drop the price of the current Switch hardware. It’s entirely possible that Nintendo’s plans could change over time, and that we could see a price drop by the holiday season, or sometime next year. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s part of the current plan. That might come as a disappointment to those that have been waiting for a cheaper handheld option, but it seems Switch is still selling well enough that Nintendo doesn’t want to make any moves just yet.

