Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Get New System Updates for June 2026, Here’s What Changed

Nintendo has today released new system updates for its Switch and Switch 2 consoles. Despite the Switch 2 now being the primary platform that Nintendo is focused on, the Japanese publisher hasn’t yet concluded its ongoing support for the original Switch. Now, that has resulted in new firmware for each console going live, with the Switch receiving the more drastic overhauls of the two systems.

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Downloadable now, firmware version 22.5.0 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms isn’t that extensive. Per usual, Nintendo has applied its “general system stability improvements” to both consoles to make them a bit better than before in ways that aren’t fully detailed. Outside of this, the only other change that has been made on Switch 2 is tied to languages associated with text-to-speech and GameChat.

By far the biggest tweak that Nintendo has made, however, is associated with the original Switch. On this platform, Nintendo has applied some new changes to the eShop, with the marketplace’s layout now reflecting the color scheme of the console that you select in the settings menu. Other than this, Nintendo has also given new options to use PIN numbers when purchasing games on the eShop to go with a rewind/fast-forward option for videos on the platform.

Although none of these overhauls to the Switch and Switch 2 are massive, they do make some helpful quality-of-life upgrades to each platform. Moving forward, more updates of this nature should continue to roll out through the rest of 2026, with Switch 2 likely poised to receive some greater tweaks of its own.

If you’d like to get a look at the full patch notes for both of these system updates for Switch and Switch 2, you can find them attached below.

The Nintendo eShop layout has been redesigned. The Nintendo eShop color will now reflect the theme color if your theme in System Settings is set to “Basic Dark.”

User-Verification PIN can now be used to confirm when “Accessing Nintendo eShop” and “Using Saved Payment Methods.”

Added the ability to rewind 10 seconds/advance 10 seconds with the ZL and ZR Buttons when watching a full screen video in News or Nintendo eShop.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.



Added Dutch and Russian to “Text to Speech” languages in Accessibility.

Added Dutch and Russian as languages for “Change Speech ⇔ Text During GameChat” in Accessibility.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

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