Nintendo Switch Update 10.2.0 Released

The latest update for Switch has been released by Nintendo. Update 10.2.0 doesn't add any dramatic new features or additions to the handheld hybrid. Instead, this latest update opts for stability improvements intended to improve the overall experience for players. It's not nearly as exciting as some of the updates that Nintendo has added to the system over the last few months, such as the button re-mapping options added in the 10.0.0. update. However, it does show that the company remains committed to maintaining the system's overall performance. The full patch notes released by Nintendo can be found below.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

While the latest update for Nintendo Switch is nothing to write home about, fans have had a lot to get excited about of late. Last week, the company revealed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a game that will act as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Later this week, Nintendo will also release Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation featuring three of Mario's 3D outings. Next month will also see the release of Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Those games should round out the rest of Nintendo's year, but it also seems likely that news of another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be announced before the end of the year. There are still five remaining fighters in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 set, and Nintendo has kept a tight lid on the identity of those characters. Nintendo did state that the fighters would be released over a longer period of time than those that were part of the first Fighter's Pass, but it seems hard to believe that another fighter won't at least be announced before the end of 2020.

With all of this to look forward to in the coming months, it seems that the Nintendo Switch should close the year out on a very strong note! While updates such as 10.2.0 might not be all that exciting, they do help to ensure that the console gives the best performance possible, so that players can enjoy what's to come.

Are you excited for the rest of Nintendo's year? What game are you most looking forward to on the platform?