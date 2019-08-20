This Legend of Zelda Notebook Features a Light Up Triforce

Moleskine notebooks are great, but Nintendo‘s new The Legend of Zelda hardcover notebook features a Triforce on the front that lights up when you press the cover. It makes the book seem like some sort of magic tome filled with wonders. Indeed, there are 200 lined pages inside – use them wisely. We suggest saving this precious notebook for your most profound musings and sketches.

The Legend of Zelda Triforce Light Up Notebook is available right here for $17.99 with free shipping slated or September 13th. Quantities are limited apparently, so jump on it while you can. The notebook takes 3 AG10 batteries, which are included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of The Legend of Zelda stuff that lights up, this Master Sword lamp destroys the evil that lurks in the darkness. All you need to do is press the Triforce logo to turn it on and restore peace. Plus, it can be powered via USB or via three AAA batteries, so you can set it up anywhere.

Shut up and take my rupees right? The Legend of Zelda Master Sword light is available to pre-order right here for $42.99 with free shipping. It measures roughly 12-inches tall.

Finally, you’ll need to wake up early to get a full day of adventuring in, and that’s where Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda alarm clock comes in. As you can see in the video above, it’s shaped like a Triforce, which is fun, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room. Check out the video above to see it in action.

If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.