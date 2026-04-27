New Star Fox Game Reportedly Releasing Within Two Months

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up to release a new game in the Star Fox series within the next two months. At the start of April, a high-profile new report dropped and claimed that Nintendo would be letting loose its first new entry in the Star Fox franchise in 10 years later this summer. In the time since, Nintendo itself hasn’t announced the game, which has left fans wondering about when it might finally appear. Now, a subsequent report has emerged, and it claims that this Star Fox title will be launching even sooner than anticipated.

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According to insider Nate the Hate, who has shared plenty of accurate scoops in the past tied to Nintendo, this new Star Fox title will specifically be launching in June 2026. In a recent post on ResetEra, Nate said that they’re extremely confident in this launch window. With June right around the corner, this means that the Star Fox game will launch on Switch 2 at some point in the next two months.

As far as its reveal goes, Nate previously said they expected the game to be announced before the conclusion of April. With April nearly at its end, though, the insider said that its lack of a reveal this month would simply be the result of Nintendo very recently revising when it would unveil the game to the public. Even if April comes and goes without this Star Fox game being shown off, Nate didn’t budge from its launch being in June.

While it’s exciting to hear that a new Star Fox game is so close to releasing, it will be interesting to see what the title actually looks like. The most recent entry in the series, that of Star Fox Zero, was met with a very mixed reception upon its launch in 2016 on Wii U. In fact, this middling response to Star Fox Zero is seen as the biggest reason behind Nintendo’s lack of use with the Star Fox IP over the past decade.

Whether or not Nintendo will have learned from its mistakes with Star Fox Zero remains to be seen, but it’s good to know that we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to see this game in action. Whenever Nintendo does formally reveal this new Star Fox title, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook.

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