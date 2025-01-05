Nintendo 3DS Game Finally Canceled After Nearly a Decade

A Nintendo 3DS game that has supposedly been in the works for roughly a decade seems to have finally been canceled in an official capacity. By all accounts, Nintendo hasn’t supported the Nintendo 3DS, 3DS XL, and 2DS handhelds in years. Following the launch of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo began focusing entirely on its hybrid handheld console, which led to the 3DS naturally dying off just a few years later. Now, one third-party game on Nintendo 3DS that was thought to potentially still be coming to the hardware has officially vanished.

Spotted by @LonelyGoomba on X, pre-orders for Mighty No. 9 on Nintendo 3DS have finally started to be canceled. Released originally in 2016, Mighty No. 9 was meant to be a spiritual successor of sorts to the old-school Mega Man games of the past. However, the game was panned by both critics and fans, which led to developer Comcept soon after moving on from the project.

In regard to its Nintendo 3DS version, Mighty No. 9 was a game that used crowdfunding on Kickstarter to get off the ground. One of the Kickstarter stretch goals for funding was tied to a 3DS and PlayStation Vita version of the game, which the campaign ended up meeting. While these ports were planned to be released after the console iterations in 2017, they ended up getting delayed indefinitely, only to never be heard from again.

The strange thing about this story is that physical copies of Mighty No. 9 on Nintendo 3DS have remained available on Amazon for pre-order over the past seven or eight years. As such, some fans held out a sliver of hope that this version of the game would eventually see the light of the day. Now, with Amazon officially ending all pre-orders for the 3DS version of Mighty No. 9, it’s clear that this won’t be happening.

While it’s odd that Comcept never followed through on its Kickstarter promise of bringing Mighty No. 9 to 3DS and Vita, it’s hard to believe that anyone will really be upset about these handheld versions getting canned. As for what Comcept is doing next, the studio is working on Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which is set to hit Switch at some point in 2025.

[H/T GameSpot]