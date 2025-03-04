No Man’s Sky Gets a Major Worlds 2 Update, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Hello Games has released yet another huge update for Worlds Part 2 in No Man’s Sky. Back in January, Worlds 2 first rolled out in No Man’s Sky and has since reinvigorated the game’s community. Over the past month, Hello Games has looked to further improve NMS by releasing a variety of bug fix patches that resolve errors that have cropped up. Now, this trend has continued with today’s latest patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across all platforms, No Man’s Sky update version 5.58 is dedicated entirely to bug fixes. Hello Games has squashed a vast number of errors with this patch, some of which are tied to environments, gameplay, and various missions. Other than this, the update looks to also make improvements to specific platforms with Xbox, PS5, and PS4 all getting upgrades to some degree.

You can get a look at the patch notes in their entirety for this new No Man’s Sky update attached below.

Bug Fixes