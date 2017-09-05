No, God Of War Isn’t Running Into Development Trouble

We're just a week away from the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017, and we'll be getting a closer look at Sony's big showcase for PlayStation 4 – including the forthcoming God of War.

Earlier today, though, a NeoGAF user by the name of Shogmaster tried to report that the game was having developmental trouble. In his post, he noted that the game footage that would be revealed next week wouldn't actually be in-game, and would instead be a "scripted proof of concept." This user also reported that the game would not be releasing this year, and wouldn't even be ready for early 2018, citing development problems.

However, this is news to the game's director, Cory Barlog, who previously directed the PlayStation 2 hit God of War 2. When a user asked him on Twitter about the report, Barlog dismissed it very quickly.

"Hey, Cory, what's your take on this one?" the user asked, linking to the NeoGAF report. Barlog simply replied, "I say what I said before – nonsense."

And it kind of is. Last year's God of War presentation, which we included above, looks very close to in-game footage for us, and this year is likely to have a similar approach, showcasing the game's very impressive in-game footage and featuring what is likely to be a whole lot of carnage, since this is Kratos and his kid that we're talking about.

The hype for God of War has already begun building in Los Angeles, with a big mural going up in downtown Los Angeles, and other advertising reportedly being planned for it. The game is also likely to get a big presence on the E3 show floor, with a possible playable build – though that hasn't been finalized yet.

Whatever details that are available for the game, we're likely to see them during the presentation next week, including a possible release date and PlayStation 4 Pro support. We'll bring you these details as soon as they become available, but, yes, the game is still very healthy in development, and isn't likely to see any sort of delay. So sayeth the Barlog.

God of War will eventually release for PlayStation 4.