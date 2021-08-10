No Man's Sky 5th Anniversary Trailer Reveals Frontiers Update

August 9th marks the 5th anniversary of No Man's Sky, and in honor of the occasion, Hello Games has released a trailer celebrating the game's journey. The trailer includes footage of the game at launch, as well as the various updates that have released since. At the end of the trailer, Hello Games also teases that a new update is on the way, titled Frontiers. Unfortunately, no footage was revealed, but the update will be free for existing players, and will be "coming soon." On the PlayStation Blog, founder Sean Murray calls the update "a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary."

The full trailer can be found at the top of this page, and the teaser for Frontiers can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Congrats to @hellogames on 5 years of No Man’s Sky! Reflect on the sci-fi title’s journey, along with first word on the upcoming Frontiers update: https://t.co/DlpxTYHK69 pic.twitter.com/VkCOBc9MUL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 9, 2021

No Man's Sky has come a long way over the last five years! At launch, many felt that the game failed to deliver on the promises of Hello Games. However, over time, No Man's Sky has developed a strong and passionate fanbase, and the updates have gone a long way towards turning perception around. No Man's Sky is vastly different from the game that first appeared back in 2016, and it's become a much more enjoyable experience as a result.

It remains to be seen how Frontiers will push the game forward, and what kind of content fans should expect to see. However, Murray seems quite excited about where things are headed! Unfortunately, Hello Games is being very vague on the update's release window, so hopefully we'll have some concrete information sooner, rather than later.

No Man's Sky is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

