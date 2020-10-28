No More Heroes 3: Travis Touchdown Battles Alien Superheroes In New Footage

Toda's Nintendo Direct Mini revealed the first new footage from No More Heroes 3 since developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced the game's delay to 2021. The new footage shows the series' protagonist, top-ranking assassin Travis Touchdown, battling alien superheroes who have invaded Earth. You can watch the footage above. The video accompanies the news that the first two No More Heroes games -- the Wii's No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle -- both surprise-released on the Nintendo Switch today. That means the entire No More Heroes trilogy, plus original Switch spinoff Travis Strikes Again, will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

Grasshopper Manufacture announced No More Heroes 3 During last year's E3 event. It's the first full sequel in the series in a decade since Desperate Struggle debuted in 2010.

Originally slated for release by the end of 2020, Grasshopper Manufacture head Goichi Suda, a.k.a. Suda-51 announced the game's delay in September. “This is Goichi Suda from Grasshopper Manufacture, with an announcement regarding the postponement of the release of No More Heroes 3," he wrote in a message released on social media. "Reading through the comments of fans on social media, we know 2020 has been a very tough period for many of you. To everyone who has been waiting for further news and release date confirmation ever since the reveal of the trailer for No More Heroes 3 at TGA at the end of 2019, I would like to offer my sincerest apologies.

“All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development,” he continued. “Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date.

“We are very sorry once again. We hope that everyone who has been waiting patiently for No More Heroes 3 can understand and accept this decision, and we will continue to put every effort into the title’s development as we shoot for a 2021 release date,” Suda added. “In other and hopefully better news, we are extremely pleased to announce that Darick Robertson — of The Boys fame, and of whom I am personally a huge fan — will be joining the project to provide illustrations for the game. We will be posting some original illustrations, so please be sure to check them out. Please stay tuned for key art from Darick himself, as well as further announcements and news regarding No More Heroes 3.”