No More Heroes 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Following its launch on Nintendo Switch last year, No More Heroes III is officially coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam later this year, publisher XSEED Games announced today. The title is specifically set for a Fall 2022 launch window and will include improved visuals and framerates as well as faster loading times. No additional in-game content was announced, but there will be physical versions for all but the PC available.

More specifically, XSEED Games announced that the physical No More Heroes III Day 1 Edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4 will include a copy of the game for the specific platform as well as a softcover art book, soundtrack CD, and a commemorative Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate within a custom box featuring a new illustration by artist Yusuke Kozaki. You can check out what the physical copies look like for yourself below:

“Ultimately, No More Heroes III is an impressive series evolution that doesn’t lose touch with its roots,” our review of No More Heroes III on Nintendo Switch from last year, which gave it a 4 out of 5, reads in part. “It’s the most polished No More Heroes game to date, both in aesthetic and gameplay. While it loses some steam in its back half, without spoiling anything, Suda51 has enough surprises and unexpected twists in store to keep even the most ardent No More Heroes fan on their toes. Perhaps most impressive is the understated internal struggle of its hero. Suda51 and Grasshopper have once again created a layered experience that’s enjoyable on the most kinetic and visceral level with plenty of hidden emotional depth, conveyed with an unmatched and unduplicated artistic personality.”

As noted above, No More Heroes III is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam in Fall 2022. The physical editions detailed above will retail for $59.99. More broadly, No More Heroes III is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest No More Heroes video game right here.

