No More Heroes Series Is Officially Over

After years of anticipation from many fans, No More Heroes 3 finally released on Nintendo Switch this week, bringing about the much-requested third mainline installment in the action-adventure series. And while this release might seem like one that would kickstart a new series of No More Heroes titles to arrive in the coming years, the franchise's creator has now made it known that no further games will be coming about.

To coincide with the launch of No More Heroes 3, famed director Goichi "Suda51" Suda took to social media to share a message with fans regarding the state of the series. Specifically, Suda made clear that No More Heroes 3 marks the official end of the franchise. "As one journey ends, the crimson bike falls into a deep sleep," Suda said in a message on Twitter. "Goodbye, Travis, Goodbye, No More Heroes."

Here is a special message about our "No More Heroes 3" release from SUDA51

As a whole, many fans in response didn't seem to be too caught off guard by this announcement from Suda. Even though some were saddened to see that No More Heroes would officially not be continuing onward, others seemed to infer that No More Heroes 3 might end up being the final entry in the series before it even released. In response, a number of fans thanked Suda and the team at Grasshopper Manufacture for creating this beloved series in the first place.

If you're looking to play the No More Heroes series for yourself, the whole franchise is now readily available to experience on Nintendo Switch. And if you're someone who is purely looking to jump straight into No More Heroes 3, you can check out our review of the latest installment in the franchise right here.

