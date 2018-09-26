October Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced Including ‘Wolfenstein: The New Order’

We’re almost upon October, which means that Microsoft is bound to announce its latest titles for Xbox Live Games With Gold. It hasn’t done that just yet, but with a new episode of Inside Xbox running today, we’re bound to learn something new. For the time being, though, we do know which games will be joining its Game Pass program next month.

Leading the charge, to no one’s surprise, is Forza Horizon 4, which is set to make its debut on October 4, the same day the game releases. This looks to be the biggest and best in the racing series to date, with tons of activities spread across four regions of wide-open racing terrain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s not all. Wolfenstein: The New Order, Machine Games’ resurgence of the classic Nazi-killing series, will also be part of the October lineup. This will re-introduce players to the gutsiness of B.J. Blazkowicz, and get them primed for his other adventures, including The Old Blood and last year’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

The retro-style open-world game Westeradro Double Barreled will also be joining the collection, along with Metro Redux, a two pack that players can enjoy with both 2033 and Last Light included. It’s a great way to get them ready for Metro Exodus before it debuts next year.

The platforming favorite Shantae: Half Genie Hero will also join the club, enabling players to check out the best and brightest adventure in the series from the team at WayForward. If you haven’t discovered it yet, here’s your best chance to do so.

Rounding out October’s game selections will be two backward compatible favorites. The first is Split/Second, Disney’s arcade-style racing game, in which you set off traps around each track to throw off opponents to take the first-place victory. This one’s a lot of fun, so don’t miss it.

The second is the classic Lego Indiana Jones, the game that started it all for Travelers Tales and the Lego brand. It’s jam-packed with good fun, and is a must for old and young players alike.

That’s not a bad line-up at all. And don’t forget, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass for $9.99 a month or partake in this special Forza package for $99, including a year of the service, along with Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 7.

Xbox Game Pass is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X.