Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook Revealed (Exclusive)

There's never been a bad time to be a Five Nights at Freddy's fan, but now might be the best time. Not only has the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of the game series finally in production, but Scholastic has revealed The Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook which will debut this fall. Described by the publisher as the one and only official cookbook for the series, the hardcover book will feature 40+ recipes inspired by the hit games and all of its twisted animatronics. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of the recipes from the book which you can find below alongside the official cover. Look for The Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook to debut on September 5!

In addition to the 40+ recipes, which includes recipes like Freddy Fazbear's Pepperoni X-Press and Chica's Ultimate Thai Chicken Burger, to Foxy's Fruity Cove Cooler and El Chip's Fully Loaded Tortillas, the Official Five Nights at Freddy's Cookbook is packed with full color photography of the completed recipes and your favorite characters from the game. Series creator Scott Cathon penned the book alongside Rob Morris.

Kickstarting in 2014 with the original game in the series, Five Nights at Freddy's has become one of the biggest pieces of new pop culture IP in the 21st century. Not only has it spawned multiple video games within the franchise and the upcoming feature film, but countless action figures based on its characters have been released alongside novels, comics, and other merchandise. It's a bona fide cultural phenomena. The only surprise here is how long it took for an official pizza book to be released.

Blumhouse Productions and Jason Blum are producing the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of the game series which has enlisted Emma Tammi to direct. Tammi previously helmed the feature film The Wind, plus two episodes of Blumhouse's Into the Dark series of horror movies for Hulu. Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson and Scooby-Doo's Matthew Lillard are confirmed to star in the film, with the later appearing as primary antagonist William Afton. No official release date has been set for the movie, but with the Jim Henson shop creating its animatronic characters the hype is very real for this movie.