Journey Through A World of Ancient Wonders In ‘Omno’

The height of the Kickstarter era may be in the rearview mirror, but promising projects continue to trickle out from the crowdfunding site every once in awhile. And Omno from one-man developer Jonas Manke, is the latest.

Currently in development for PC, Omno is pitched as an atmospheric exploration puzzle adventure that will take players on a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the surface layer, Omno looks reminiscent of 2012’s critical darling, Journey, with immersive exploration that almost has a tranquilizing effect to it. Further, the wondrous and serene vibe it emits, and how it mixes with the colorfully oversaturated presentation, reminds me a bit of Zoink Game’s Fe from earlier this year. Both are great games to evoke.

But what perhaps makes Omno stick out the most is the fact that it’s a solo effort. Over the years, the industry has seen multiple solo-effort games — Stardew Valley, Axiom Verge, etc. — and this ranks right up there in terms of impressiveness.

According to the game’s Kickstarter page, Omno is a single-player adventure that will take you through lush forests, across sun blasted deserts, over frigid tundra, and soaring through the clouds. Along the way and via light 3D platforming action, you will meet many strange creatures whom inhabit the world you’re exploring, be challenged by a variety of puzzles, and discover hidden secrets.

Omno began development back in 2016, but only in the last year did Manke ramp up to full-time on the project. In development for PC, it is scheduled to release sometime in the latter half of 2019.

There’s currently no plans to port the game to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, but the German developer notes that he would like to, and might, but that it would require additional funding.

At the time of writing this, the game’s Kickstarter campaign has already surpassed its funding goal $36,474 — currently sitting at $67,887 — with 15 days left in the campaign. To back the game — or just to learn more about it — click here. Also, if you want to a rawer look at the title, here’s some early gameplay footage.