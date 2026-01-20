One of 2025’s Biggest PC Games Confirmed to Release on Consoles This Year

When it launched in June 2025, Dune: Awakening quickly became one of the most popular MMOs on Steam. The game lets players step into the science-fiction world of Arrakis, building their home base and exploring the vast open world map. The game was so popular that it earned a place among the best-selling games on Steam in 2025. Yet despite its high player count, many sci-fi fans are still waiting for the MMO to come to console. Thankfully, the developer recently gave fans an update.

Since its launch on PC, Dune: Awakening has received several major updates and patches. Yet the open-world RPG has yet to arrive on consoles, something that potentially limits its audience. But Funcom hasn’t forgotten about Dune fans who prefer to play on console. In a recent developer update, Funcom answered a few fan questions about the future of Dune: Awakening. And that includes confirming that the console version of the sci-fi MMORPG is still planned for 2026.

Dune: Awakening Re-Affirms 2026 Console Release Window

Image courtesy of Funcom

Launching on console in 2026 has been the plan for Dune: Awakening for a while now. However, with the proliferation of release date delays in recent years, gamers tend to be a bit wary when no specific date or window is offered. Alas, we still don’t have an exact timeline for when Dune: Awakening will arrive on PC. However, we do know that Funcom is pretty confident it’s going to be available on consoles in 2026.

In response to a question about the status of the console release, Funcom stated that it’s still working on making sure the game runs smoothly on console, adding, “it is still planned to release this year.” As of now, Dune: Awakening is slated to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. But in the era of the Switch 2, it’s always possible we could see a Nintendo port in the future, as well. From the sounds of it, the devs are working on final touches and fine-tuning controller support before announcing a confirmed console release date.

Image courtesy of Funcom

While we still don’t have an exact date, it does sound like the developer is confident that the game will hit consoles this year. Dune: Awakening will celebrate its one-year anniversary in June, so it’s possible that Funcom might be aiming to have a console version available by then. At any rate, the game remains available on PC via Steam, with the most recent patch released today, January 20th.

Since its initial launch, Dune: Awakening has crept from Mostly Positive to more Mixed reviews following recent updates. This is largely due to some snags with recent patches, including frustration about the direction of end-game content. However, many players are still enjoying the game, and it will no doubt see a surge of new Dune fans eager to step into Arrakis when it arrives on consoles later this year.

Dune Awakening is currently available for PC via Steam for $49.99. Pricing details for the eventual console release have not yet been revealed.

Have you played Dune: Awakening yet, or are you waiting for its console release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!