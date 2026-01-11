The 3 Big 2026 Game Releases Most Likely to Get Delayed, Ranked

Before 2025 wrapped up, we got one more big video game delay. 007: First Light got pushed back to May 2026, from its original March 2026 date. And the game delays aren’t likely to slow down this year, with plenty of games still hovering around vague release windows. If all of the games lined up for 2026 actually come out as intended, it’s going to be a pretty packed year. But if rumors and speculation have any weight behind them, some of this year’s most anticipated new games might get pushed back yet again.

This year could potentially bring us some major AAA hits. There’s the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, along with Hogwarts Legacy rival Witchbrook, as well as the new installments in many major franchises. If the last few years have taught us anything, though, it’s that even a specific release date doesn’t always mean we’re going to see a game when we think we will. Based on leaks and rumors, it looks like at least 3 of the potential biggest games of 2026 could wind up delayed.

3) Marvel’s Wolverine

Image courtesy of Insomniac Games

Insomniac’s next big Marvel action game has set its sights on a Fall 2026 release window, and right now, it looks pretty solid. Even after GTA 6 was pushed back to the same timeframe, Insomniac doubled down on its intentions. Not stepping aside for a game that’s already been delayed a few times makes sense, but it doesn’t mean Marvel’s Wolverine won’t get pushed back for other reasons. Insomniac has shown off gameplay already, but it’s been relatively similar mechanics with much still up in the air.

Recent insider reports point to targeting a September or October release, largely to avoid the November window for GTA 6. But Marvel’s Wolverine has already been delayed once from its original 2024 window. Working under a crunch to avoid releasing too close to GTA 6 could work against the studio’s ability to put the final touches on the game. And in the event that it’s “release right around GTA 6 or delay to 2027,” it seems like Sony will choose the latter option. Until we get a specific release date, it’s quite possible that Marvel’s Wolverine will get delayed again.

2) Fable

Image courtesy of Playground Games and Xbox Games

After a long wait, we’re finally going to get a more in-depth look at Fable at the Xbox Developer Direct on January 22nd. But even if Playground Games is finally ready to show off some gameplay, it doesn’t necessarily mean the game will be ready to go this year. Fable was initially supposed to come out last year before being pushed to 2026. It still has a vague release window, with no specific date attached. But many rumors have already hinted that Fable might miss its new 2026 release window.

Speculation about further delays for Fable is largely due to the lack of gameplay footage and details. With Playground Games heavily showcased in the Developer Direct, it’s possible these concerns will be assuaged somewhat. We will likely know more about the exact release date for Fable soon enough. But whether the game meets that date remains to be seen. As GTA 6 and Witchbrook have proved, games can get delayed even when their release dates aren’t that far off. Hopefully, Fable is still on track for a 2026 release, but rumblings that the game’s development is taking longer than anticipated could see it pushed to 2027.

1) GTA 6

Image courtesy of rockstar games

At this point, GTA 6 getting delayed is starting to feel more likely than GTA 6 actually coming out. The game has already been pushed back a few times, most recently from mid-2026 to November 2026. Though it does have an official release date attached, it’s pretty far off at this point. Some recent reports have suggested that the November 19th date will stick, while others, including fairly reliable source Jason Schreier, say the game still isn’t finished and that Rockstar is concerned about missing the deadline.

Hopefully, 2026 will be the year fans finally get to experience GTA 6. But with rumors on both sides of the fence at this point, it’s hard to say for sure. If Rockstar starts to kick up its promotion efforts for the game in the next few months, I’ll feel better about that November 19th release date becoming reality. Until then, I believe in GTA 6 when I see it.

