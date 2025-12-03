2025 Switch/PC RPG Reportedly Headed to PS5

The 2025 edition of The Game Awards is quickly approaching. Naturally, that means it’s time for teasers and speculation about what we’ll see. Alongside the award-winner announcements, The Game Awards is always packed with new trailers and reveals for games for the year ahead. Already, gamers are full of theories about what might appear at the show, and that means searching for hints and clues. Now, new information suggests that we just might get a new platform reveal for a popular RPG slash life sim that released for Switch and PC earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, which released for Switch, Switch 2, and PC in June 2025. This is the latest entry in Marvelous’s popular Rune Factory series, which combines action JRPG and farming sim vibes. It has achieved a Very Positive rating on Steam, and is one of a few 2025 RPG releases to get a dedicated Switch 2 edition. Now, game achievement tracker Exophase has uncovered some PlayStation trophies for Guardians of Azuma. This suggests the game just might be headed for PS5 in the near future.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma PS5 Reveal Looks Likely

Image courtesy of Marvelus and XSeed

Guardians of Azuma‘s blend of life sim and RPG elements make it perfect for the Switch/Switch 2 audience. Cozy gamers do love a handheld, after all (and I would know). However, prior entries in the series have been available on PlayStation consoles, though it’s been a while. Rune Factory 5, for instance, is still available for Switch and PC only. That’s not especially unusual, as PlayStation ports tend to arrive later in a Rune Factory game’s life cycle, often with a remaster or updated version.

It looks like the latest Rune Factory just might make the jump to PS5 sooner than expected, though. Recently uncovered PlayStation trophies suggest that Marvelous and XSeed may be about to announce a PS5 port for Guardians of Azuma. The list of alleged PS5 trophies is currently locked and includes things like Cooking 101 (make an onigiri) and defeating specific in-game enemies. These names and requirements for these trophies more or less align with existing Steam Achievements for the game.

Image courtesy of Marvelous and XSeed

As of now, Marvelous hasn’t confirmed a PS5 port for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma. But between the rumored PS5 trophies for the game and the approaching Game Awards opportunity for big reveals, it looks like the game just might be headed to PS5 soon enough. For those on Xbox, it’s worth noting that a few prior Rune Factory games have been released for Xbox, as well.

This isn’t the first time rumors about a PS5 release have circulated for the game. Right around its release on Switch and PC, gamers noted that Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma had been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well. Now, the list of trophies seems to lend more credibility to the rumor that these new platforms will be announced soon enough. Perhaps we can add this to our list of potential trailers at The Game Awards this year.

Have you played any of the Rune Factory games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!