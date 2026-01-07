One of 2025’s Biggest RPGs Is Getting a Major Update This Week

2025 was an incredible year for gaming, but even so, few RPGs broke out the way this one did. Word of mouth, striking visual design, and a blend of open world exploration and deep combat helped it stand out in a year where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won nearly every Game Award. The game has only seen growth since its release, and this next update promises to be a major one, one that will see Where Winds Meet explode even further in popularity.

Everstone Studio has officially confirmed that Version 1.2 of Where Winds Meet launches globally on January 9, 2026. The update follows the charming Goose Overlord New Year Takeover event, which briefly transformed the game and its social channels into a global celebration featuring giant goose-themed billboards and in-game hijinks.

Version 1.2 is the most ambitious update yet for the open-world Wuxia action RPG. The centerpiece is the Final Volume of Kaifeng, closing out a major narrative arc for Where Winds Meet. Players will face the Campaign Challenge boss Supreme Freedom, a climactic encounter that will test combat mastery and conclude story choices. The developers tease that this confrontation will explore themes of belief, duty, and fate to raise the stakes within the game more than ever.

The update introduces new explorable content that allows players to venture into the Nine Mortal Ways Camp, a gathering hidden beneath Kaifeng’s Ghost Market. The area is filled with unique characters, secret treasures, scams, and dynamic encounters. Alongside it is Mistveil Prison, a new puzzle-focused cave that leans into environmental storytelling and exploration.

For multiplayer fans, Where Winds Meet Version 1.2 launches the Guild Battle Preseason, marking the debut of large-scale organized guild combat in Where Winds Meet. The preseason consists of six competitive matches designed to test coordination and strategy. Guilds will be divided into regional brackets based on location, ensuring matches launch simultaneously within local time zones.

image courtesy of everstone studio

Finally, the first Jianghu Martial Games, a limited-time festival event, begins January 9. Designed for easy drop-in fun, the festival features playful modes like Elder Express and Towering Masters. These activities are built for quick challenges and social play, offering a lighter contrast to the game’s demanding combat and narrative moments. With new story content, competitive multiplayer systems, fresh regions, and a celebratory event all arriving at once, Version 1.2 represents a significant step forward for Where Winds Meet.

Major updates like these, so close to a game’s launch, serve to further a game’s popularity and player base. Where Winds Meet is just one of the breakout hits of 2025, but it has the benefit of being an MMO/live-service title. Where single-player games hit big peaks on launch and get spikes through DLC, live-service games can continue to draw in new players and bring back veterans through updates like this.

