One of 2026’s First Big RPGs Gets Steam Deck Verified

Many new titles are bound to come to the Steam Deck in 2026, especially as the first quarter of the year starts reaching points past the holidays. One big RPG is already slated to release soon on the mobile device, allowing players to access it on the go in a more convenient way. For those who own a Steam Deck, this game can easily provide hundreds of hours of content for those who can’t always be at a larger PC setup to play their favorite titles.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties releases on February 12, 2026, on multiple systems, including Steam for PC players. According to an article from RPGsite, this game has also become verified on the Steam Deck, with fully functional features that don’t compromise the overall gameplay of the title. While the first-time setup does require an internet connection, this confirmed Steam Deck port promises to include everything being offered in the game for all other platforms.

All Systems For This Anticipated RPG Remake Are Compatible With The Steam Deck

The “extreme remake” of Yakuza Kiwami 3 arrives to the Steam Deck verified to support all types of players trying to enjoy the game on the unique handheld platform. For example, the game shows players all controller icons, allowing them to use whatever device they wish in order to play the game itself. Meanwhile, other small features like legible interface text also makes Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tide suited for Steam Deck users alongside its verification.

Considering how one of the main selling points of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tide are the remastered graphics, it’s good to know that the Steam Deck is able to handle the graphics configuration on its system too. This will likely translate to the core gameplay of the RPG as well, giving you plenty of opportunities to control both protagonists Yoshitaka Mine and series staple Kazuma Kiryu.

Other details regarding the compatibility of the Yakuza 3 remake on Steam deck can be found on the game’s Steam page, which unlocks fully a day before launch. Special pre-order bonuses, including a Legendary Outfit that depicts you as fan-favorite character Ichiban Kasuga, will also come to Steam Deck users if they follow the proper steps.

With the improvement of handheld gaming in 2026, this quick verifying process for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tide marks an exceptional step forward for fans of the Yakuza RPG series. The ability to play this deep RPG on a mobile platform bodes well for future games being confirmed for the Steam Deck quickly, broadening the audience of even more great tiles in the near future.

