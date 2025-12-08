One of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Biggest Features May Continue In Future AC Games

A major feature from Assassin’s Creed Shadows may return in future games in the series. Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series has evolved a lot over the years. The nearly 20-year-old franchise has chronicled many centuries of history, while also telling a convoluted modern day storyline in some of its games. Not only that, but the overall genre of Assassin’s Creed shifted quite significantly with Assassin’s Creed Origins, a game that was much more of an outward RPG. Subsequent games continued down this path with dialogue trees and choices. We’ve also seen some Assassin’s Creed games add major mechanics such as naval combat. It’s a very unique series in the sense that it can change quite radically from game to game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows released earlier this year and finally gave fans a Japan-based game in the series. This was by far and away the most requested setting for an Assassin’s Creed game really since the series’ earliest days. While not everyone fell in love with Shadows, it fared decently well with critics and has seemingly sold well enough for Ubisoft to not write it off as a misfire.

Assassin’s Creed May Bring Back Multiple Protagonists in Future Games

assassin’s creed shadows

One of the defining features of Assassin’s Creed Shadows was the fact that there were two distinct playable characters you could switch between. One was Naoe, and the other was Yasuke, an almost yin-and-yang situation. Naoe specialized in traditional Assassin’s Creed gameplay with proficiency in stealth and nimble movement, while Yasuke was a brutish giant who leveraged his strength and larger weaponry against foes. It was an interesting idea and one that Ubisoft is open to doing again.

Speaking with GamesRadar, associate director Simon Lemay-Comtois spoke about the idea of two protagonists in a future Assassin’s Creed game. The developer noted that there was a divisive response to Assassin’s Creed Shadows due to its protagonists, something that wasn’t as present in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which had you playing as a pair of siblings.

“Dual protagonists can be divisive along very strange lines, right?” he said. “It’s not just ‘well, I prefer a war, therefore I prefer Yasuke’. Some people just don’t like one character over the other, and they don’t like to spend time with one. “It was true with Evie and Jacob, but with Naoe and Yasuke it’s more divisive. And we knew this. We knew going into it, but I think it can split our fan base a little too.”

However, despite some pushback from fans with Shadows, he feels like the idea is still worth pursuing, so long as the story and setting justify it: “I think the learning for us is that, yes, we could do more dual-protagonist games in the future – if we have a good reason to do it narratively and for the setting.”

