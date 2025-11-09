One of Nintendo Switch’s Biggest Games of 2025 Finally Coming to Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has proven to be a massive hit for the console-maker. Part of that success is the launch of Mario Kart World. The new, open-world take on the classic Mario Kart gameplay is a blast and a fun twist on the old design. That said, some players were a bit annoyed by how hard Nintendo makes it to play normal kart racing with their friends. Thankfully, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds stepped in to fill that gap early this year. Unfortunately, CrossWorlds did not launch on Nintendo Switch 2, but that’s changing in a few short weeks.

Recently, Nintendo and Sega announced that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is finally making its way to Switch 2 on December 4th, 2025. That’s a few months after CrossWorlds launched on most other platforms, but this is a case of better late than never. Plus, it lets Sega and Sonic Team hit that important holiday window on a system that’s likely to do gangbusters this year.

What Makes Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Different?

Like Mario Kart, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a kart racer. However, it eschews the open-world innovations Nintendo chased in Mario Kart World for classic gameplay. There’s no roaming the world or hunting for challenges here. You just hop into a race as your favorite character and try to come out on top in three-lap races.

Another change from Mario Kart is the customization players have at their fingertips. Each character has their own stats, which affect their vehicles. On top of that, players can combine parts from unlocked vehicles to create custom cars, giving them even more variability. If you really want to get under the hood and tinker with your car, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the racer for you in 2025.

CrossWorlds can feel like a grind when you’re trying to earn all the vehicles and characters. After all, there are only 24 tracks and tons to unlock, which makes the Grand Prix mode feel a little samey. That said, players who crave the classic style of kart racer will find plenty to love with CrossWorlds.

Sega has also gone the way of Smash Bros. and brought in tons of guest characters. Sure, you can still play as every Sonic character from Amy to Zazz, but there’s also the Ghosts from Pac-Man, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon, Joker from Persona, and many more. Heck, Sega even brought SpongeBob and Patrick from SpongeBob Squarepants into the mix. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the rest of the roster from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway into the mix, but there’s always the chance of more DLC.

The best news is that players who already purchased CrossWorlds on Switch won’t need to fork over the full purchase price. If you buy the Switch 2 upgrade between December 4th and December 11th, 2025, you’ll only pay $5. After that entry period, an upgrade will cost you $10, but that’s still a relatively reasonable ask from the publisher.

