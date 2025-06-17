Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Boss Addresses How the Game Differs from Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World might be one of the biggest games in the world right now. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch title is driving big sales for the system. According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, Switch 2 sold more than 1.1 million units in the U.S. during its first week, with 79% of system buyers also getting Mario Kart World either by itself or through the bundle. While Mario is doing a victory lap at the moment, he’s not the only major mascot that has a racing game on the way this year. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be released in September, offering an alternative available on multiple platforms.

Naturally, having both games released this year has resulted in questions about whether Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds can manage to deliver an experience that sets it apart from Mario Kart World. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka talked about Nintendo’s game, and how the gameplay differs. While Iizuka has not played Mario Kart World yet, he says that his impressions are that it’s more of “an action game,” while Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will focus more on racing elements.

travel rings play a big part in sonic racing: crossworlds

“So, I haven’t yet played Mario Kart World. But just kind of what I see out there from the videos, it looks like Nintendo did a good job of putting in a lot of fun, so it’s more of like an action game. I see a lot of that coming through. The Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds game is different in that it was made by the Sega arcade racing team along with the Sonic Team, and the focus really is on racing and that competitive play. That was really important to the team, and they wanted to make sure it was in there, and you could also cross-match against everyone out there who owns the game. So cross-platform play is in there. And you can go ahead and race and have that competitive experience against anyone on any platform,” Iizuka told GamesRadar+ through a translator.

Iizuka went on to note that the Travel Rings in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds also help to distinguish the game, as they add an extra layer of variety. Since those Travel Rings can greatly change how a course plays out during a session, it helps to set the game apart. Of course, the fact that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is not exclusive to one specific platform could help to sell the game to those that don’t have a Nintendo Switch 2 yet, or won’t be able to upgrade right away from the current Switch.

The timing of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has worried some fans that we could see a repeat situation similar to Sonic Superstars in 2023. That game was released by Sega a few days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder‘s arrival, and sales left a lot to be desired. While Sega never directly addressed the connection or blamed the timing, there was a lot of speculation that this could cause issues before either game was released. This time around, it seems there’s at least more of a cushion, and enough differences that could help Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds stand out.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds? Do you think the game can find success in a year where there’s a new Mario Kart? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!