One of the Best Game Trilogies Ever Is Only $6 (and Remastered)

One of the best video game trilogies is available for dirt cheap right now and you shouldn’t miss out. There are a lot of great video games out there, but it’s tough to make a really strong and consistent video game series. Look at The Last of Us, for example. Both games are highly regarded by critics, but the sequel is one of the most divisive video games of all-time. When something is so beloved, doing any kind of follow-up is tricky. You want to push things forward, but fans can be put off if you get too bold or risky with what they know and love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mass Effect trilogy is one of the most respected video game trilogies out there. Although Mass Effect 3 had some divisive qualities to it thanks to its ending, it has aged extremely well and fans have remembered the entire package quite fondly. It was therefore extremely exciting when BioWare announced that it was remastering all three Mass Effect games for a new collection known as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. This brought all three games to current-gen consoles and made some pretty notable quality of life changes. Now, you can experience all three games for very cheap.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Is Just $6

Image Courtesy of BioWare

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is currently $5.99 on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and EA App for the PC version. Steam is still full priced, unfortunately, but at least you do still have the option to get it discounted on PC elsewhere. It looks like this deal will last until December 4th, depending on your platform. This is a must-have deal and I can’t stress how much of a great game this is.

These are three of the best RPGs ever made for about the cost of a Starbucks drink. For that price, you get one of the best sci-fi stories in gaming and since it’s three games, you will squeeze a lot of time out of it. It takes about 60 hours to beat all three games, but you can easily push past the hundred hour mark by doing side quests, DLCs, and more.

Each Mass Effect game heavily emphasizes the choices you make and as a result, this collection will allow you to carry over your choices between each game. That means characters who die may not appear in the sequel based on a choice you’ve made, or allegiances will be different. It’s an extremely fluid experience and one that you’re bound to get a lot of mileage out of. This also encourages replays, so you can play the games totally differently.

A new Mass Effect game is also in the works, though it’s unclear if it will utilize any choices made in this trilogy. Mass Effect 5 is deep into development, but it likely won’t be out for a few more years. It’s not even clear when we might get the next good look at it, but at the very least, this will be a good way to play catch up.