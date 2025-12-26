One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Just Got a Free Switch 2 Upgrade

One of the best Nintendo Switch games, which is consquently one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games, just got a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade. This means those who own the game on Switch will be able to get the new Nintendo Switch 2 version for free. Those who don’t though will need to pay $14.99, which is the same price it has always been. In other words, this new release has not come with a price increase, which is sometimes the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley has finally been released by developer ConcernedApe, and it’s the latest game to offer a free upgrade path for those who already own it on Switch, and don’t want to buy it again on Switch 2. That said, the Switch 2 version is different and improved, so you wouldn’t have blamed ConcernedApe if he did charge twice, but he has not.

New Nintendo Switch 2 Version Has Serious Improvements

The new Nintendo Switch 2 version of the 2016 farming RPG meets life-sim comes with new mouse controls that take advantge of the Joy-Con 2. There is also an expansion of multiplayer. On Switch, the game only offered two-player local split-screen co-op. The new Switch 2 version doubles this. This ties nicely into the new GameShare support, which allows for other players not to own the game, something that is required with the Switch version.

For those that do not know, Stardew Valley was the first release from ConcernedApe, a solo developer. Upon release, it earned an 89 on Metacritic, and has sold over 41 million copies to date, which puts it tied for the 17th best-selling game of all time with Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

Stardew Valley on Switch 2 Is Having Some Problems

Unfortunately, there are a slew of problems with the game on Nintendo Switch 2 in its current form, something the aforementioned ConcernedApe acknowledged and apologized for.

“I am aware that there are some issues with the nintendo switch 2 edition that just dropped,” said the developer. “”I take full responsibility for this mistake. We will fix this as soon as possible.”

Following this up, this afternoon a new update was released that fixed online co-op for both the Switch 2 and Switch 2 versions of the game. The “other issues” still need “investigating,” according to the developer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.