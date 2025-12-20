5 Upcoming 2026 Game Releases That Are Perfect for Stardew Valley Fans

2026 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Stardew Valley. The beloved pixel art farming sim first arrived on PC back in 2016, slowly making its way to virtually every platform. And for many fans, it’s tough for any game to compare to the depth and breadth of Stardew. But ConcernedApe’s classic wasn’t the first great farming sim, and it won’t be the last. In fact, 2026 is bringing some solid contenders to steal a few hours of playtime from your latest farm.

For many, it’s hard to define just what it is that makes Stardew Valley so beloved. It’s a combination of the pixel art style, the in-depth lore, and the simple yet in-depth gameplay loop. Many games get compared to Stardew, but that often isn’t quite a fair comparison for many reasons. Just because something is a farming sim, uses pixel art, or features a relationship system doesn’t mean it’s the next Stardew Valley. But it might mean that fans who enjoy the iconic farming sim just might like that game, too. So here are 5 games that Stardew Valley fans just might want to keep an eye on going into 2026.

5) Pokemon Pokopia

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: March 5th, 2026

Pokemon surprised everyone when it announced its first-ever life sim. Pokopia isn’t quite a farming sim, but it certainly looks like it will have some farming elements. With the help of your Pokemon friends, you as human Ditto will help revitalize a downtrodden island. It’s giving “bring grandpa’s farm back to life,” but Pokemon style.

The gameplay looks like it’ll be a bit more akin to Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders than Stardew Valley. But if you enjoy a game with farming, building, and relationship development components, Pokopia is one to watch.

4) Starsand Island

Image courtesy of seed Lab

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Release Date: February 1st, 2026

If you’re here for the farming in Stardew Valley, this may well be one of the most anticipated new farming sims headed our way in 2026. And it has a confirmed release date in the first couple of months of the year. Starsand Island has a beautiful 3D art style and takes players to a Chinese-inspired island setting full of adorable animals and humans to befriend.

This sandbox RPG and farming sim has a playstyle that seems like a hybrid of The Sims 4 and Stardew Valley. Not only do you run your farm, but you can build and design it to your heart’s content. Like Stardew, there’s a bit of combat and plenty of crafting to go with your farming island life.

3) Moonlight Peaks

Image courtesy of Little Chicken, XSeed Games, and Marvelous

Platform(s): PC via Steam

Release Date: 2026

I was in my vampire era before Twilight, and I never really left it. So as soon as I saw Moonlight Peaks, I was interested. This game is a farming sim with a spooky-cute twist: you’re a vampire. Given the dark turns that Stardew can take, that’s more of a fit than you might think. It’s being published by XSeed and Marvelous, who have put out some pretty solid farming sims over the years.

Moonlight Peaks has a 3D art style, so it certainly doesn’t look like Stardew Valley. But it has that life sim, RPG, and farming sim hybrid vibe, with a fun vampire twist. You’re out to prove to your vampire father that you can actually live a compassionate and connected life, and you head to a small town to do it. And yes, there’s romance.

2) Sunkissed City

Image courtesy of Mr. Podunkian

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: 2026

If this game looks familiar, there’s a reason for that. It’s being developed by Mr. Podunkian, who helped ConcernedApe himself with some of the assets for Stardew Valley updates. But despite a similar pixel art style, this game has a different vibe, one that brings us to a sprawling metropolis, not an abandoned island.

In Sunkissed City, players will start anew in the big city. You will, of course, tend some gardens, socialize with the locals, and explore the city to take part in its many activities. There’s deep character customization and romance, along with a plot centered on restoring the local environment.

1) Fields of Mistria

Image courtesy of NPC Studio

Platform(s): PC

Release Date: 2026

If I could only recommend one game to Stardew Valley fans, it’d be Fields of Mistria. This game launched into Early Access in August 2024, and I’ve sunk several hours into it. The basic structure is very Stardew, with you moving to a small town and helping to revitalize it by taking over the local farm. But the NPCs feel more fleshed out and the town feels more alive. Plus, it has a pastel Sailor Moon-esque color palette.

After over a year in Early Access, Fields of Mistria is finally releasing in 1.0 in 2026. That means it’s adding even more content to a farming sim that’s already polished, to the point that it fixes many of my personal issues with Stardew. This may well be the farming sim that truly stands alongside ConcernedApe’s masterpiece as a worthy competitor.

Are any of these farming sims on your wishlist? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!