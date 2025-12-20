6 Games You’ll Be Shocked to Learn Turn 10 Years Old in 2026

There are thousands upon thousands of video games out there, but only a handful ever achieve legendary status. Even rarer are the ones that are so beloved that they endure for more than a decade after they’re released. Because of this, you might sit down to enjoy one of your favorite games without realizing that it’s been around for much longer than you thought. Time passes, and some games remain popular, so this makes sense. Still, these six titles came out much longer ago than you may realize, as they all turn 10 years old in 2026.

1) Pokémon GO

Image Courtesy of Niantic/Scopely

For a time, you couldn’t walk through a city without bumping into someone trying to catch a Pokémon, thanks to one of the most enduring mobile games on the planet. Pokémon Go arrived on mobile phones in 2016, and it took over the world’s attention for some time. There were stories of people walking into dangerous places without looking because they were so distracted by the game’s adorable critters. Other stories popped up of people spending their entire day trolling the streets for an elusive Pokémon. There’s no denying the game’s success, and it continues to receive updates fairly regularly, ensuring that Pokémon Go will endure long past its tenth anniversary.

2) Overwatch

Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch was released in 2016, and it didn’t take long for the FPS to dominate the market. Before it even launched in stores and online, Overwatch had an open beta with over 10 million players, and since its release, Blizzard Entertainment has raked in billions from the game. That’s impressive, and with the release of Overwatch 2, the game was absorbed into its successor, continuing to find and entertain millions of players. There’s an Overwatch 3 in the works as well, so don’t expect the Overwatch franchise to disappear just because it’s turning ten years old in 2026.

3) Stardew Valley

Image courtesy of ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is one of the most successful independent games ever released, and it absolutely dominated the farm-life simulation genre upon its 2016 release. The game was developed and published by Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, and he continues to update it a decade after release. This continues, as his most recent update, as of writing, update 1.7, was announced in December 2025. The game is a casual adventure with RPG elements that has players upgrade a dilapidated farm and the community while developing relationships and making money. It’s open-ended, so you can literally play it forever, and many people never tire of maintaining their farms.

4) No Man’s Sky

Image courtesy of Hello Games

If there was ever a rags-to-riches story in video games, it’s No Man’s Sky. The game’s disastrous launch frustrated millions of players who hoped to enjoy all the features it was touted to offer, yet it didn’t deliver. Despite this, the devs at Hello Games have kept the game up to date, adding all the promised features and many more in the years since its release. In a way, No Man’s Sky is the Frankenstein’s Monster of gaming, as it was dead on arrival, but received new life as time passed. As it expands, the game continues to draw in older players as well as new ones, and it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

5) Doom

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

The first Doom game was released in 1993, and many sequels followed, including 2016’s Doom. It was the first major new installment in the franchise since Doom 3 launched in 2004, and it rebooted the popular FPS series. It’s one of those games that completely revitalized a franchise, bringing in tons of new players while enticing older ones to return, and it was a massive success. Doom breathed new life into a relatively old franchise, spawning a sequel and a prequel, ensuring that the game that gave the world the multiplayer term “deathmatch” new meaning continues to survive long after most people thought it was over and done with.

6) Dark Souls III

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dark Souls III is the third and final entry in the franchise, and to many players, it’s the best. Series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki returned to direct Dark Souls III, bringing back many of the elements fans loved, while introducing or perfecting others. Since its release, the game has featured two expansions, which were combined into a single package, Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition, within a year of its initial release. It’s one of those games you can play for years, take a couple of years off from playing, and dive right back into as if it’s an entirely new experience. Needless to say, it has a lasting impact on players. Still, it doesn’t seem like it was released so long ago, but in 2026, Dark Souls III turns ten.

