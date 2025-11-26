One of the Best PS5 Exclusives May Be Coming to PC Soon

It seems like PlayStation is about to bring over its Game of the Year-nominated exclusive to PC. PlayStation is one of the best publishers when it comes to first-party games. Their consoles are sold partially on the basis that you’re going to get some top-notch, generation-defining single player games. Of course, there are misses or games that can’t manage to meet the hype, but the overall legacy revolves around big budget classics like Uncharted, The Last of Us, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and many others. For years, players had to buy a PlayStation console if they wanted to get in on the fun, but the tides have turned in recent years.

PlayStation has brought more and more of their games over to PC, typically a year or two after launch. The thinking behind this seems to be a marketing strategy that might convert PC players into buying a PlayStation in order to play more games like it at launch or sequels. One of the best PlayStation games of the generation is Death Stranding 2. The new Hideo Kojima game refines many aspects of the first game while supplementing it with more action and an emotional story. It’s a great game and it seems like more people will get to play it soon.

Death Stranding 2 Leaked for PC

The ESRB let it slip that Death Stranding 2 has been rated for PC. This process typically happens when a game is gearing up for a release, as the game must be content-complete to effectively rate it. Of course, Death Stranding 2 has already been content-complete for some time given it released on PS5 earlier this year, but regardless, it’s uncommon for a game to be rated if it’s not releasing in a matter of months. This could indicate that PlayStation is gearing up to announce Death Stranding 2 for PC at The Game Awards, where it’s nominated for Game of the Year, or an upcoming PlayStation State of Play.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ESRB rated for PC pic.twitter.com/8MAxRnmTAN — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 26, 2025

Another interesting note is that Sony is publishing this port itself. 505 Games published the PC version of the first Death Stranding, but that was largely before Sony was bringing its games to PC. The first game also came to Xbox about five years after its original release, but it remains to be seen if Death Stranding 2 will ever come to Xbox. Either way, these listings are rarely, if ever, wrong, so an announcement feels somewhat imminent. Whether or not the game will shadow drop on PC is another story, but it certainly seems possible.