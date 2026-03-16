Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Teased by Capcom

Capcom has teased the release date announcement of its upcoming action game Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Despite being slated to launch in 2026, Capcom has yet to provide a specific date or even a more well-defined window for its newest Onimusha game. As such, many who have been eagerly anticipating the title have begun to wonder if it’s still set to launch this year or if it’s in danger of being pushed back. Fortunately, these concerns seem to be unfounded, as Capcom has now indicated that it will be sharing the release date quite soon.

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In a recent post on social media, Onimusha: Way of the Sword director Satoru Nihei teased that the next major reveal tied to the game should result in its launch date being revealed. While Nihei didn’t state this outright, he provided a new update on the game’s development and said that it’s now nearing completion. In light of this, he encouraged fans to prepare for the game’s next announcement, which will almost certainly be tied to its release.

“Thank you all so much for all the positive comments you’ve shared for last week’s Capcom Spotlight,” Nihei said. “We’re glad to see so many of you say you can’t wait to know when the game will be released! The whole team is now working on the final stages of development. Please look forward to our next announcement!”

When Will Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release?

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Based on Capcom’s lineup of games in 2026, it’s likely that Onimusha: Way of the Sword won’t release until this summer at the absolute earliest. The next major release from Capcom is slated to be Pragmata, which arrives in April. Beyond this, though, nothing else is lined up to release in 2026 from Capcom other than Way of the Sword, which means that there is plenty of space for it to drop without overlapping with another game from the company.

With this in mind, the new Onimusha title might be Capcom’s big fall release for 2026. If this is the case, though, it would lead to Way of the Sword more directly competing with other major action titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Phantom Blade Zero that are also set to launch in the fall. Whether or not Capcom would want to go toe-to-toe with these titles remains to be seen, but regardless of when Onimusha: Way of the Sword becomes available, it will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

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