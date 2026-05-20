Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets New Release Info From Insider

A reputable insider has shared new information on the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Despite still being slated to launch in 2026, Capcom hasn’t said much about its new Onimusha game in recent months. As such, this lack of information has started to concern some fans who have become worried that Way of the Sword could end up getting pushed back. Fortunately, based on new details that have now come about, it sounds as though these fears are unfounded.

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In a series of posts from video game insider Nate the Hate, it was stressed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword is very much going to release before the end of 2026. While the gaming leaker didn’t provide specifics on the exact month or date in which Way of the Sword might launch, he implied that it’s coming up rather soon. Because of this, he suggested that Capcom will almost certainly unveil the game’s release date at Summer Game Fest, PlayStation’s upcoming State of Play, or the Xbox Games Showcase, all of which will transpire in early June.

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As a whole, Capcom has quite a bit riding on Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Outside of remastering the first two entries in the series, a wholly new Onimusha game hasn’t come about since 2006’s Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. With the franchise having largely been dead for the past 20 years, Way of the Sword has the potential to revive this series for a new generation if it ends up being a success.

Luckily, Capcom has been on a hot streak in recent years, which bodes quite well for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. In 2026 alone, Capcom has already released two of the most acclaimed games so far in Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata. While these previous accomplishments don’t guarantee that Way of the Sword will also be great, there’s plenty of reason to believe that it will be another strong title from Capcom.

Whenever Onimusha: Way of the Sword does release, it will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Once we have more info about the game’s launch directly from Capcom, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.

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