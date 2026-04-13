Pragmata Metacritic Score Revealed, And It’s Another Winner for Capcom

Reviews for Capcom’s Pragmata have today hit the internet, and it seems that the action-adventure game is yet another winner for the publisher. Announced all the way back in 2020, the journey to Pragmata’s launch has been quite a long one. Not only did news on the game go silent for years after its reveal, but once Capcom did share more info on the project, it ended up being pushed back multiple times. Now, at long last, Pragmata is gearing up to release, but the long wait looks to have been worth it.

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At the time of this writing, Pragmata boasts an 85/100 aggregate review score on website Metacritic. This average is based on reviews from 81 different critics for the PS5 version. All other versions of Pragmata for Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC scored in a similar fashion, with average scores ranging between 85 and 90. All in all, it’s clear that Pragmata is a great game, as it’s already one of the best-reviewed so far in 2026. Whether or not this will still hold true by the end of the year is hard to say, but it’s obvious that Pragmata is worth checking out if you’re at all intrigued by it.

2026 Could Be Capcom’s Best Year Ever

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What’s even more impressive about Pragmata is that it’s the third game with excellent reviews that Capcom has already released in 2026. Resident Evil Requiem currently stands as the highest-reviewed game in the entirety of this year, while Monster Hunter Stores 3: Twisted Reflection also garnered a lot of acclaim.

Moving forward, this hot streak for Capcom doesn’t seem to be in any danger of slowing down, either. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is also slated to release before the end of 2026, which will lead into Mega Man: Dual Override presumably launching early next year. While it remains to be seen if either of these games will generate as many positive reviews as the titles Capcom has already released in 2026, it’s not a stretch to say that Capcom may currently be the best publisher in the gaming industry.

As for Pragmata itself, the game is set to arrive later this week on April 17th. To tide you over until release, you can check out our official review of Pragmata right here.

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