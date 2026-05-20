PlayStation Confirms June 2026 State of Play (& New Look at Marvel’s Wolverine)

With Summer Games Fest on the horizon, many studios are gearing up for their big summer showcases. Recent rumors suggest we’ll be getting a Nintendo Direct next month, along with the already confirmed lineup for SGF. Now, PlayStation has entered the fray, confirming that the next State of Play will air on June 2nd at 5 PM ET. It will be over an hour long, so PlayStation fans should probably start buckling up for some big news.

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First and foremost, this year’s State of Play will include an extended look at Marvel’s Wolverine. The game is set to release on September 15th, so it’s about time for what I’m hoping will be a more in-depth look at gameplay. But with over an hour of PlayStation content planned for the June State of Play, there will no doubt be additional announcements to look forward to. Here’s how to tune in and an idea of what else we can expect alongside Marvel’s Wolverine.

What to Expect for the June 2026 PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation’s State of Play showcases are typically opportunities for major announcements of new titles headed to the current-gen console. Often, a lot of the focus is placed on PlayStation exclusive titles, like the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine. However, it’s likely that not every game featured will be a PS5 exclusive. That said, PlayStation has recently revealed plans to pivot away from releasing its single-player games for PC, so there’s a decent chance any new Sony-led ventures revealed in this showcase will be PS5 exclusives.

So far, not many details have been officially confirmed for this State of Play. After all, we’re still 2 weeks out. But we do now know that it will air on June 2nd at 5 PM ET via YouTube and Twitch. We also know that Marvel’s Wolverine is our headliner here, with a more in-depth look at “Logan’s brutal and relentless combat, along with some new details.” There are also rumors that we could get an official announcement and first look at the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy 2 at this State of Play, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Beyond that, the showcase will feature an hour of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from a variety of studios. It’s likely we’ll hear about some new PS5-exclusive projects, potentially including Naughty Dog’s mysterious Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. We don’t really know of many more major PS5 exclusives in the works, so a few new announcements are likely for games headed our way in 2027 and beyond.

Courtesy of Insomniac and Marvel Games

As for the PS6? While State of Play showcases do typically center on new game announcements and updates, hardware announcements aren’t unheard of. I’m definitely not holding my breath for new updates on the next-gen PlayStation console, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if we see some new PlayStation hardware alongside the slate of upcoming games for the PS5.

One thing’s for sure: the first week of June will be a busy time for gaming fans. With the PlayStation State of Play now confirmed for June 2nd and Summer Games Fest on June 5th, plus many related showcases in between, we’re about to get inundated with new game announcements and updates. That’s true even if that rumored Nintendo Direct doesn’t emerge mid-June.

What are you hoping to see in the State of Play? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!