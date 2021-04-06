Outriders Confirms Multiplayer Server Issues

✖

Outriders is once again having server issues on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, though they don't seem to be as severe as before. Over on Twitter, the game's official account has confirmed that developer People Can Fly is "aware of the multiplayer issues that players may be experiencing." Right now, it's unclear how prevalent the problem is, but the game's official Twitter account does offer up some advice for those struggling with this.

According to the tweet below, players running into long matchmaking wait times should trying turning cross-play off. Right now, cross-play isn't working between consoles and PC, but it's working between PlayStation and Xbox and Steam and Epic Games Store. Typically, cross-play speeds up matchmaking by giving you a bigger player pool, but the tweet notes turning it off "may help speed matchmaking up at this moment of time."

"We are aware of multiplayer issues that players may be experiencing," reads the tweet. "If you experience long matchmaking wait times, turning Crossplay off in the settings may help speed matchmaking up at this moment in time. Our team are continuing to work on improving the situation!"

We are aware of multiplayer issues that players may be experiencing.

If you experience long matchmaking wait times, turning Crossplay off in the settings may help speed matchmaking up at this moment in time.

Our team are continuing to work on improving the situation! — Outriders (@Outriders) April 6, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen when the servers will find consistent stability, but they are improving, though it's unclear if it's simply due to a player decline or actual server improvements.

Outriders is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It's also available via the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe," reads an official pitch of the game. "As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains, and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal."

For more coverage on Outriders and all other things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.