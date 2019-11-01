Overwatch 2 Officially Announced at BlizzCon

Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2 during its big BlizzCon 2019 event this week. The next move for the extremely successful hero shooter had been a point of speculation and rumors in the weeks leading up to BlizzCon as people theorized about what an Overwatch 2 might look like regarding its features and its roster of heroes. We now have a much better idea of what such a game would be like thanks to Blizzard’s reveal.

The continuation of Overwatch was revealed as one of Blizzard’s first few announcements from the show. A trailer shown during the event served as the official reveal for the game to show off some of its new features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Null Sector attacks, Winston assembles a small strike team to fend off the invasion. But as hope begins to fade, the team must stand together to overcome the odds,” Blizzard said about the game.

Something pertaining to Overwatch was expected to fill the spot of one of the announcements near the start of BlizzCon after it was noticed that there were six mystery announcements the public had yet to hear anything about. Before that revelation though, there was talk of something like an Overwatch 2 being revealed during the event after an Overwatch streamer and leaker by the name of Metro said multiple times that such a game would be announced. Those initial rumors were backed up later by a report from esports consultant Rod Breslau who said Overwatch 2 would be revealed during BlizzCon. A PvE mode, more maps, and new game modes were supposedly part of the game among other features. It was unclear at the time though how the game would fit in with the existing Overwatch since the hero shooter had already established a significant following.

Overwatch 2 does not yet have a release date, but more details are expected to be shared about the game during BlizzCon. It’ll be playable at BlizzCon for those in attendance.