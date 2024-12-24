Overwatch 2 May Bring Back 6v6 With One Key Change

It’s no secret the change from Overwatch’s 6v6 game mode to Overwatch 2’s 5v5 game mode was criticized by fans. As a result, Blizzard has recently released a 6v6 beta playlist for Overwatch 2, giving fans a return to the classic gameplay they were used to. However, fans have wondered if 6v6 is here to stay in Overwatch 2, replacing the newer 5v5 game mode the sequel launched with. Some players worry Blizzard will permanently drop 6v6 and return to 5v5, while others hope it becomes its own playable section of the game, giving fans the option to play either game mode and keep both alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game director Aaron Keller discussed the new Overwatch 2 6v6 play test in a new blog, opening up about its reception, what changes were made, and the future of 6v6 Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, Keller did not give an outright statement as to whether 6v6 would be permanent, saying, “If we were to ever make 6v6 a permanent part of the game, this version would eliminate the queue time issues that we had in the past.”

Fans of the first Overwatch will know the struggle of queue times, as most players would only choose the DPS role, making it harder for teams to pick up tank or support characters. Keller discussed using parameters when creating teams, forcing a maximum of three and a minimum of one for each role. The hope is the system would eliminate the longer queue times and encourage players to select a role besides DPS.

Gamers have been quick to make comparisons with regard to the timing of Overwatch 2’s 6v6 test and the success of Marvel Rivals. Both titles are hero shooters, but Marvel Rivals has opted for the 6v6 game mode from the beginning. However, Marvel Rivals does not utilize role queue, meaning it faces a similar issue of teams filling up with DPS characters and lacking support and tank characters. Whether Marvel Rivals pushed Blizzard to bring back 6v6 in Overwatch 2 or if it happened organically may never be known publicly, but players are happy for its return regardless.

Keller encouraged players to jump into the 6v6 play test and provide feedback to Blizzard. As many of Overwatch 2’s characters were reworked for the transition from 6v6 to 5v5, undoing these changes for the 6v6 play test takes time and significant fine-tuning. Player feedback is invaluable when determining what changes to make and what works or doesn’t work.

Overwatch 2’s 6v6 play test is currently available until January 6, 2025, and any players wanting to try it should do so while they can. There is no guarantee that the 6v6 will return after the January 6, 2025 date despite players’ hopes. Blizzard will likely communicate when or if the 6v6 mode will go away or return for good but when this happens is unknown.

In the meantime, players can go back and forth between the two ways to play, as well as enjoy the various cosmetic updates and events. Blizzard seems to be trying to appease players, with the 6v6 mode being a huge step toward building a better relationship with the community.