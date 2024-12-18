How Fortnite Can Overthrow Overwatch With Its New Game Mode

Fortnite is once again expanding its horizons with a new game mode, and you can already give its early access version a try. This comes shortly after Fortnite OG made its return as a permanent mode, and it adds to the ever-growing variety of gameplay options offered by the game. However, the newest mode, called Fortnite Ballistic, seems to take aim at games like Overwatch by replicating their familiar 5v5 first-person shooter setup. Considering Fortnite recently reached a new all-time peak player count, Ballistic could end up rivaling Overwatch 2 and Valorant, especially since Overwatch 2 saw its lowest player count on Steam earlier this month, a platform where it has mostly negative reviews.

With these numbers in mind, alongside the general criticism that Overwatch 2 receives from players, you can see how it’s possible that Fortnite Ballistic offers an alternative that could end up overthrowing Overwatch 2. Fortnite Ballistic is described as being similar to Valorant, but you’ll also notice that the types of rounds match what you find in other popular FPS arena games. Since it’s a free-to-play option, current Fortnite players and players of other FPS arena games can easily give Ballistic a chance.

Fortnite has reached a new peak player count, at over 11.9M players as the new event starts pic.twitter.com/YAzLRRd4e3 — Fortnite News (@FortINTEL) November 30, 2024

Fortnite Ballistic can Succeed Where Overwatch 2 Failed

Fortnite Ballistics Skyline 10 Map

Fortnite players are treated to free skins and crossover events regularly, which we can likely expect in the new Ballistic game, as well as cosmetics that can be purchased. As a game in early access, Fortnite Ballistic might not be as polished as other FPS arena options at the moment. Additionally, if you look at the official website, you’ll see that Ballistic launched with limited maps and weapons. However, looking at the way that other Fortnite modes have evolved, we can assume that we’ll see a lot of additions and changes made as players test and give feedback about their experience.

There seem to be three primary complaints that players have about Overwatch 2, so if Fortnite Ballistic wants to usurp it and become a primary contender in the world of FPS arenas, it’ll need to avoid repeating problems other games have faced. First, Overwatch 2 marketed itself as a game that’ll include a PVE experience in the future, which ultimately was canceled.

Second, the balance between Overwatch 2‘s characters has been criticized by players, and balance is a crucial consideration in any PvP-based game. Meanwhile, Fortnite was quick to nerf the Fornitemares weapon when it proved too strong, offering up hope that Epic Games will take balance in Ballistics seriously.

Finally, players tend to be unhappy with the way that Overwatch 2 got rid of lootboxes in favor of paid cosmetics. Fortnite Ballistics has yet to show how it will handle microtransactions, but we can assume that it’ll be similar to how they’re implemented across other Fortnite game modes, which means plenty of opportunities for you to pick up free skins as rewards if you’re patient and unwilling to purchase content.

With how successful Fortnite has already been across its numerous game modes, and how it keeps you invested by featuring limited-time content like crossover events, it’s not unrealistic to think that Ballistics can become a staple among FPS arenas. Either way, there’s no risk to giving a free game a shot to see if it’s for you.