Overwatch 2 Teases Avatar: The Last Airbender Collab

Overwatch 2 players got a preview of Season 14 ahead of its December 10th launch date, a season that’ll introduce another new hero to the game along with the long-awaited return of the 6v6 mode that made the original Overwatch what it was. But even amid new heroes and classic modes, Blizzard had something more for Overwatch 2 players this week: a hint at the next cosmetic collaboration which will be with none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. A first look at the collab was shown off in the new Season 14 trailer with Aang looming in the background, though Blizzard of course isn’t sharing any specifics on what skins we’ll see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aang was only shown for a brief few seconds towards the end of the Overwatch 2 trailer below, but there’s no mistaking him. Blizzard has been big on collabs between Overwatch 2 and other brands and while some of them have appealed to more specific audiences, Avatar: The Last Airbender is already shaping up to be the biggest collab yet if we’re looking purely at audience and interest in the property.

As far as the characters that are getting skins (and the skins that they’ll be getting), Blizzard hasn’t said anything just yet. If we’re basing guesses solely off of appearances, it makes sense that Zenyatta might be graced with the Aang skin. There isn’t an Overwatch 2 hero who’s strictly fire-based, so Blizzard may have to get creative with any Fire Nation skins, but we could very well see Toph added to the game as a Venture skin. Venture mains have been looking forward to a new skin ever since it was teased that the hero would get one in Season 14, so that tease plus the collab are lining up quite nicely.

Over on Twitter/X, the official Overwatch 2 account confirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender would be coming to the game on December 17th. That just so happens to be the same day that the first playtest for the classic 6v6 mode is happening, so Overwatch 2 players are going to be very busy in under two weeks.

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Overwatch 2! ⬇️✨



Join the fun when our latest collaboration arrives in-game on Dec 17 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z0HvK17NXv — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 5, 2024

That is, of course, assuming that Overwatch 2 players aren’t busy playing the game’s newest competitor: Marvel Rivals. The Marvel hero shooter which has been likened to Overwatch 2 releases this week and is already doing a lot right to persuade Overwatch 2 players and others to give it a shot. It’s launching with 33 heroes, for example, and all of them will be freely available right at the start. Couple that with the fact that the Marvel Rivals battle passes don’t expire which means that you can complete them at your leisure and you’ve already got a pretty strong foundation for the game to capitalize on.

Past Overwatch 2 collabs have included skins from other popular IPs like One-Punch Man as well as Cowboy Bebop, though they’ve receiving varying receptions depending on how well the skins meshed with their Overwatch 2 hosts, so we’ll see how the Avatar: The Last Airbender collab is received once we get closer to its launch date.