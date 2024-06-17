Overwatch 2 x Transformers Collab Teased in Season 11 Trailer

Overwatch 2 has premiered the full trailer for season 11 of the game with Super Mega Ultrawatch, and with it teased their next collaboration. The larger theme of Overwatch 2 season 11 is rooted in Japanese tokusatsu, paying tribute to the likes of Super Sentai/Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Kamen Rider, but Overwatch 2 season 11 will also be bringing back the fan-favorite summer games modes and even releasing more Lifeguard skins for multiple characters (including bringing back Lifeguard Mercy). Tucked at the very, very end of the Overwatch 2 season 11 trailer though is the tease for their next collaboration, briefly showing the logo for Hasbro's Transformers while also playing the signature sound of the franchise.

Overwatch 2 x Transformers marks the latest collaboration between the hit Blizzard game and another major IP. No specific details or dates were teased about when this collab will premiere on the service, but based on previous collabs we can make some educated guesses about what we might see.

Previous collabs with Overwatch 2 (One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop) brought in five new skins where Overwatch 2 characters were "cosplaying" as characters from the other franchise; eg: Doomfist as One Punch, and Cassidy as Spike Spegal. For an Overwatch 2 x Transformers the possibilities seem endless, but one very obvious one would Bastion, the character in the roster that actively transforms as part of their kit. It's possible that Ramattra could get a skin as well since he transitions between two forms in battle in Overwatch 2. Which characters from the Transformers franchise they could cosplay wasn't revealed, but Ramattra as Megatron or Lucio as Soundwave both seem like good ideas.

Overwatch 2 Season 11 contents

Additional news revealed for Overwatch 2 Season 11 includes the return of the beloved Pink Mercy skin along wit ha new variant, Rose Gold Mercy. 100% of the purchase price the bundles will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and both will be in the shop starting Tuesday June 25.

Overwatch 2 season 11 will also see the new Push Map, Runasapi, debut in the game, showing off a town hidden high in the Peruvian Andes and with plenty of lore for Overwatch 2 support character Illari. Another Push map, Colosseo is also getting reworked with spaces being opened up to have team fights spread out even more.

Two new Hero Mastery courses will be added to that corner of Overwatch 2 in season 11 with both Kiriko and Soldier getting their own tiered challenges for players to tackle solo.

What is in the Overwatch 2 season 11 premium battlepass?

Up to 80 Mythic Prisms (usable to purchase the new Mythic Calamity Empress Ashe Hero Skin)

5 Legendary Skins (including Ultrawatch Legendary skins for Genji, Reaper, and Sojourn)

Lifeguard Lucio Epic Skin

500 Credits

Additional Rewards including Souvenirs, Weapon Charms, Victory Poses, Highlight Intros and Emotes

Everything in the Free Battle Pass including two additional Epic skins, 600 Overwatch Coins, an additional 1,500 Credits, and more!

When you purchase the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, you'll be able to summon all the exciting rewards in the Premium Battle Pass, plus 20 Tier Skips, 2000 Overwatch Coins, along with the Kaiju Roadhog and Kaiju Zenyatta Legendary Skins and rampage across the battlefield with your new monsters!