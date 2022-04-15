Overwatch 2 Reveals Sojourn Weapon and Ability Details

When Overwatch 2 releases, the game will finally debut its first new hero in years, Sojourn. Today, Blizzard pulled back the curtain on Sojourn’s weapon and ability kit, in order to give players an idea of what to expect. Sojourn will be the 33rd hero added to the Overwatch cast, and at this point, it might be difficult for players to give up their main in order to learn someone different. However, Sojourn definitely seems like she’ll provide the game with some unique abilities that could prove advantageous to players. The game’s official Twitter account has revealed the following details about Sojourn’s kit:

Railgun

Primary Fire: Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on impact.



Secondary Fire: High impact shot that consumes stored energy.



Power Slide

Ground slide that can cancel into a high jump.



Disruptor Shot

Launch an energy shot that slows and deals damage to enemies within it.



Ultimate: Overclock

Railgun energy auto-charges for a short duration and charged shots pierce enemies.

So far, reception to Sojourn’s abilities has been mostly strong! A lot of players seem excited to check out the new hero, and see how these abilties will translate in the game. One of the most common complaints right now is that Sojourn is yet another DPS hero; many would have preferred to see her as a Support, instead. Not everyone feels quite as strongly of course, but it seems that quite a few fans would have preferred to see Blizzard take that approach.

For now, Overwatch fans will just have to wait patiently to see how things play out! The wait for Overwatch 2 has been a long one, and many players have gotten frustrated with the wait for new content. However, with the game’s closed beta set to take place later this month, it seems like an end might finally be within sight! Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch 2 right here.

Are you excited to check out Sojourn in Overwatch 2? Do you think the new hero will end up being your main?Letus know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitterat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!