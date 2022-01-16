Overwatch 2 Rumor Warns of Major Downgrade

A new Overwatch 2 rumor has surfaced online, and like most Overwatch 2 rumors, it has nothing but bad news. According to extensive reporting, Overwatch 2 is having development issues at Blizzard. Equally troubled are Overwatch fans, who, currently, don’t seem very excited for the sequel. In fact, many fans have expressed their displeasure about a sequel that some view is completely unnecessary. That said, it’s happening, and it may be with a major downgrade.

According to a new rumor making the rounds, Blizzard is “simplifying” various designs in the name of mobile compatibility. In other words, the sequel won’t look as good. For now, this hasn’t been confirmed, but the tweet below does provide images demonstrating the downgrade in effect.

Of course, the first Overwatch game is far from a graphical powerhouse. However, while it doesn’t hang its hat on graphical fidelity, it does boast some excellent designs, which, if this rumor is true, won’t look as good in the sequel.

https://twitter.com/BixelsWixels/status/1480046097917644801

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn’t addressed this rumor and the claims it makes in any capacity. If this changes, we will let you know what it has to say.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Right now, there’s no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, given when the game is going to release — which is no time soon — it’s safe to assume it’s coming to these consoles. In fact, if any platforms are going to be skipped, it’s the PS4, Xbox One, and particularly the Nintendo Switch. Yet, if Blizzard is preparing to lessen the game’s graphics, it may be have no problem running on this older hardware.

