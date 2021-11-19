New Overwatch Game Potentially Leaked

A new Overwatch game has potentially leaked, courtesy of a Blizzard job listing. More specifically, it looks like an Overwatch mobile game is in development, which rumors and reports have been claiming for a while. The job listing is for a Mobile Project Product Manager, and the description of the position specifically mentions Overwatch, alongside Diablo and Hearthstone. Of course, the latter two already have mobile games, but Overwatch does not, and thus it’s unclear why it would be included in the description unless this was changing.

“Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented and enthusiastic Product Manager to help us create the best mobile game experiences in the world,” reads the job listing. “This person will be working on multiple titles: Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and many more fantastic games. The Product Manager should have an understanding of mobile game development, with experience in either pre-launch or live operations.They should be well versed in the mobile gaming space, including a player-first mentality first and foremost because they are players themselves.”

Now, it’s possible Overwatch could be included by mistake or because Overwatch or Overwatch 2 are being ported to mobile, but the latter seems unlikely. If Diablo Immortal is any indication. Blizzard seems to favor original games rather than straight-up mobile ports. Meanwhile, the former is possible, but it’s rare for job listings to have mistakes.

For now, all we have is speculation. So far, Blizzard hasn’t addressed the job listing and the speculation it has created. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

