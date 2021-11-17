Overwatch 2 Leak Reveals Controversial Change to Mercy

One of Overwatch’s most prominent and recognizable characters is Mercy. Besides being THE healer in the game, Mercy is well-known for her resurrect ability which lets her revive all teammates within a certain range. That said, according to a new leak, this ability Mercy is known for is being replaced with a new ability in Overwatch 2. And as you would expect, Overwatch fans are divided over this possibility.

The leak comes the way of Overwatch streamer EeveeA, who recently took to Twitter to relay word that a Mercy change she recommended be made to the character has actually been made. As the tweet below details, the change involves replacing the resurrect ability with an ability called Angelic Blessing, which sounds simultaneously less useful but also more annoying to counter at the same time. According to the streamer, who cites two different anonymous sources, the change is already live in the Workshop code being used by Overwatch League teams.

https://twitter.com/EeveeA_/status/1460341268404391948

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been confirmed, so take it all with a grain of salt. That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is true considering the number of changes being made to characters for the sequel. And these changes are necessary because not only is the game’s meta stale, but it’s woefully imbalanced, with many characters currently rendered useless at a higher level.

Blizzard nor any specific individual involved with the game’s development has addressed this report and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Right now, there’s no word of a release date or current-gen platforms.

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated sequel — including not just the latest rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think of this potential change to Mercy?