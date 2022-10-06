Overwatch 2 Servers Going Down for Login, Queue Maintenance

Overwatch 2 has been having a rough launch thus far with DDOS attacks and long login queues negatively impacting the experience of the Overwatch sequel, but Blizzard has a plan in place to resolve some of those issues with an update. Unfortunately, that means servers will have to be taken down for maintenance in order to apply these fixes. Blizzard said the plan is to take things offline around 3 p.m. PT with servers expected to remain offline for the next three hours.

Those who've been trying to play Overwatch 2 since its launch earlier in the week will joke that the servers haven't been up anyway, but they'll be truly and fully offline during this maintenance period. Overwatch 2 community manager Jodie posted about this planned downtime in the game's forums to give an idea of when things would be down and when they'd be back up and running.

"Servers will be down while we're rolling out a fix to address some bugs related to account merge, login, and the First Time User Experience," the post in the forums said. "Players won't be able to access the servers during this time."

That's planned for 3-4 p.m. PDT, and after that, Blizzard will conduct "conducting significant upgrades" to address player queues which will make it so that the servers remain offline. That will run from 6-9 p.m. PDT, according to the forums, but it's worth pointing out that the tweet offers a slightly different timeframe and suggests downtime will last until 6 p.m. PDT. For those imagining themselves playing Overwatch 2 tonight, you can check at the earlier time to see if things are back up, but plan for it to be down longer just in case.

There are a number of fixes going out today to address many of the issues players are experiencing with login and queues. These will take #Overwatch2 offline at the below times:



3PM PT, estimated 1 hr

Approximately 6PM PT, estimated 3 hrs



Read more here: https://t.co/cHTYefw7zm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 6, 2022

Since the game launched, server issues have been just one problem the game faced. Another was the fact that a phone number requirement which excluded prepaid phones locked some people out of playing the game. Blizzard has responded to the discussion about the launch as well as the phone issues specifically and plans to reverse that decision in part.

Overwatch 2 servers will be offline soon for an extended period, so plan on checking back later this evening to see when (and if) they're back online.