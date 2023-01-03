Overwatch 2 Trailer Teases Limited-Time Season 2 Event

Overwatch 2's second season of content is about to welcome a new limited-time mode called "Battle for Olympus," and this week, Blizzard teased some of what's in store for players via a new event trailer. The mode itself is scheduled to get underway on January 5th and will run from then until January 19th, though not every hero will be able to take part. Instead, the mode will consist of augmented versions of seven different heroes which were each shown off in the new trailer.

That trailer can be seen below with new gameplay from the mode shown off to give an idea of what heroes will be present in Battle for Olympus. It'll consist of Junker Queen, Ramattra, Lucio, Widowmaker, Reinhardt, Phara, and Roadhog. The trailer shows them all boasting their uniquely themed skins modeled after different Greek legends.

Blizzard teased the mode back at the start of the season and said that players would be able to decipher details about the mode through clues.

⚡️ CHANNEL THE POWER OF THE GODS⚡️



Introducing Battle for Olympus, an all new FFA Deathmatch LTM featuring 7 of your favorite Heroes with reimagined abilities!



The battle runs from Jan 5 thru Jan 19. Are you prepared? pic.twitter.com/d1uL3XzWhE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 3, 2023

"These heroes and several others will be imbued with awesome god-like powers in our new Battle for Olympus game mode," Blizzard said. "This new limited-time event will start on January 5 and last until January 19. Keep an eye on the skins appearing this season. They may give you a clue as to what's to come during the Battle for Olympus!"

For several of the skins shown in the trailer, the premium battle pass is your method of getting them. Those include Mythical Zeus Junker Queen, Legendary Poseidon Ramattra, and the Legendary Hades Pharah skins.

In addition to this event and the skins themed around it, players can also look forward to an update coming in the near future that'll rebalance the game's heroes once more. It's unknown what, exactly, we'll be seeing in those patch notes since they haven't been shared yet, but we know that Junker Queen is getting something considered "really spicy" in that patch.

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event is scheduled to get started on January 5th and will run from then until January 19th.