Persona 4 Revival Release Date Revealed Alongside First Gameplay Footage

Gameplay footage for Persona 4 Revival has finally been revealed by Atlus alongside the game’s release date. Almost one year ago exactly, Atlus announced that it was working on a new remake of Persona 4. While this project excited many Persona fans, the game’s initial trailer was pretty barebones, which suggested that it was still pretty far away from its arrival. Fortunately, Atlus has now returned with a much more extensive showing for P4R while also confirming when the game will be launching.

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Shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase, the latest trailer for Persona 4 Revival provided a more detailed look at how this remake will look to improve on its original version. Expectedly, the visuals and performance in Persona 4 Revival have been greatly upgraded, while the characters have all received new voice actors. P4R very much seems in line with Persona 3 Reload, which means that those who enjoyed the previous remake from Atlus should have a lot to look forward to with this new recreation.

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Perhaps the biggest thing Atlus revealed in the trailer is the specific release date for Persona 4 Revival. Leaks previously indicated that the game was set to launch in the early portion of 2027, and we now know that those leaks were accurate, as Persona 4 Revival will drop on February 18th. When it does become available, P4R will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Outside of Persona 4 Revival, reports widely indicate that Atlus is also working on Persona 6. The next mainline entry in the iconic RPG franchise has even been reported to be launching in 2027 as well, with its reveal potentially happening soon. If Atlus does choose to show off Persona 6 in the near future, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you immediately here on ComicBook.

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