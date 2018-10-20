‘Overwatch’ Theory Predicts The Identity Of The Game’s Next Hero

A new fan-made theory video suggests that Overwatch’s next hero, Hero 29, will be none other then ‘Junker Queen,’ aka ‘The Queen of Junkertown’ or just “Queen.”

The Junker Queen has been a long rumored hero, one which has been suggested as the potential next hero virtually every time, but who has never been tapped by Blizzard, at least not yet.

A new YouTube video from Master Ian Gamer dives deep into the growing theory that Overwatch’s 29th hero will finally be the Queen though.

While the video makes a compelling case, it’s important to remember this is nothing more than a fan theory, which is to say, don’t run with it and expect Blizzard to add the Junker Queen with the next hero update.

That said, speculating that it will, Master Ian Gamer explores what type of hero Junker Queen may be and what type of mechanics she may come with.

As you may know, images of the Queen have been found throughout the game, which is something that Blizzard has done with other eventual heroes, such as Sombra and Doomfist. However, it hasn’t always done this with each new hero. We’ve also known about Junker Queen for a long time now, and it’s hard to say if Blizzard is playing the long-game tease or revealed the character because it has no intentions of adding her. Who can say.

Blizzard is likely to reveal a new hero later this year at BlizzCon. Whether or not it will be Junker Queen is anyone’s best guess.

For those that don’t know: Junker Queen is the cuthroat leader of the Junkers, which includes Junkrat and Roadhog. Known for having a temper and cuthroat mentality, Junker Queen essentially runs Junktown, and often will send her henchmen around to collect things like taxes.

Described as a charismatic and a skilled fighter, the Queen was originally a fighter and champion in the Scrapyard who eventually became ruler in part thanks to her prowess as a mech combatant.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the game, click here.