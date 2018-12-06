‘Overwatch’ Devs Discuss McCree and Ashe’s Relationship, “It’s Really Complicated”

Fans were introduced to Overwatch’s latest hero this weekend during Blizzard’s BlizzCon 2018, and we learned a lot more about McCree’s previous haunt with the Deadlock gang. With the latest animated short leaving us with a lot to unpack, one thing stood out to those that are intrigued by the more subtle stories that Blizzard doesn’t shy away from: Relationships.

Just as with Ana, Mercy, Reinhardt, and other heroes were subjected to “shipping” rumors due to voice lines and lore clues, so is Ashe. “Shipping” refers to relationships perceived in game and there was one moment in the animated short that showed off a worn picture of both McCree and the latest addition to the roster looking much cozier than normal friends. I recently got a chance to sit down and talk to the Lead Writer about the newest hero, and Michael Chu answered with a very loaded “it’s complicated.”

Chu didn’t decline that they were romantically involved, in fact – it seemed quite the opposite. Still, he mentioned that it is “way more complicated” than a simple label, though he laughed at the terminology – especially in relationship to Facebook’s relationship option.

Chu also mentioned that no one quite gets under Ashe’s skin quite like McCree, and laughed when he said that our favourite cowboy knew exactly how to push her buttons in every way possible. It definitely seems like the two have a very intricate past, both romantically and otherwise, and Chu did allude to the fact that we could be learning much more about that exact relationship in the future.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

