‘Overwatch’ Reveals “Bastet” Event and Limited-Time Skin

Overwatch’s newest skin for Ana that appeared in Blizzard’s short story which was recently released is now available for a limited time.

Blizzard debuted Ana’s “Bastet” skin in a short story of the same name, a story that also confirmed another hero in Overwatch is part of the LGBTQ community. The Bastet skin revealed in the short story was impressive and got enough attention that it seemed a guarantee it’d be available as a real in-game skin, and Blizzard’s now confirmed that it is.

Players only have a limited time to get the skin though with the Bastet event officially beginning on Tuesday and ending on January 21st. After that date, players won’t be able to earn the skin or other Ana-related rewards anymore.

“Ana adopted the guise of a guardian named ‘Bastet’ to protect her community in Cairo,” Blizzard said about the event and the short story which accompanies it. “Explore this in detail with ‘Bastet‘, a new short story by Michael Chu. You can don the very same garb by taking part in Ana’s Bastet Challenge from January 8 – January 21, and unlocking five brand-new sprays, a player icon, a victory pose, and the epic Bastet Ana skin for a total of eight new in-game rewards.”

To earn the skin and the rest of the Bastet rewards, players will have to win some games. Winning nine games will net them the skin itself, six will grant them the victory pose, and three wins will yield a player icon.

Those aren’t the only rewards players can earn though with other Bastet cosmetics unlockable through Twitch Drops. Blizzard said players can watch participating streamers during the event’s duration to earn unique sprays of Ana, the Bastet gear, and Soldier: 76.

“While you’re fulfilling the protector’s legacy, you can also watch Twitch streamers during or between matches to unlock even more Bastet-themed cosmetics. We’re partnering with a variety of content creators from around the world to bring you a new series of Twitch Drops depicting memorable moments from the short story. Tune in to participating broadcasters while they’re playing Overwatch anytime through January 21 to earn five Ana’s Bastet Challenge sprays!”

Overwatch’s Bastet event is now live until January 21st.