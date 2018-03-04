Brigitte Nerfed on Overwatch’s PTR

Brigitte is still being tested on Overwatch’s PTR with several nerfs being implemented for the newest hero along with one slight buff.

It’s not unusual for heroes to see multiple balance changes on the PTR before going live for everyone, though Brigitte’s just happen to consist of more nerfs than buffs. The game’s newest hero hit the PTR just days ago to begin her testing phase, though it appears that Blizzard is already looking to tone down parts of her kit.

Brigitte was revealed just days ago to be Overwatch’s newest hero, the daughter of Torbjörn and a support hero. As opposed to other support heroes that typically focus on healing and assisting allies from afar, Brigitte appears to break that mold by being the first tanky hero to be found in the support role. Her abilities consist of shielding damage with a barrier and healing teammates, but she also has a flail for close-quarters combat and a stun that plants her in the middle of the action.

Just a day ago on the Overwatch forums, Blizzard posted a list of changes for Brigitte that affect four of her abilities. Alongside her adjustments were changes pushed for the user interface as well as bugfixes, those changes found below as well.

HERO UPDATES

Brigitte

Shield Bash Added a small delay before her shield drops after a Shield Bash Added a vertical speed cap after Shield Bash Please note that we are still tuning this value

Rocket Flail Canceling a melee swing renders you unable to melee again until it would have completed had it not been canceled

Rally Ultimate cost increased by ~30%

Inspire

Decreased cooldown from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

The Team Information Screen now displays the ultimate charge of your teammates

BUG FIXES

Heroes