Brigitte Nerfed on Overwatch’s PTR

Brigitte is still being tested on Overwatch’s PTR with several nerfs being implemented for the newest hero along with one slight buff.
It’s not unusual for heroes to see multiple balance changes on the PTR before going live for everyone, though Brigitte’s just happen to consist of more nerfs than buffs. The game’s newest hero hit the PTR just days ago to begin her testing phase, though it appears that Blizzard is already looking to tone down parts of her kit.
Brigitte was revealed just days ago to be Overwatch’s newest hero, the daughter of Torbjörn and a support hero. As opposed to other support heroes that typically focus on healing and assisting allies from afar, Brigitte appears to break that mold by being the first tanky hero to be found in the support role. Her abilities consist of shielding damage with a barrier and healing teammates, but she also has a flail for close-quarters combat and a stun that plants her in the middle of the action.
Just a day ago on the Overwatch forums, Blizzard posted a list of changes for Brigitte that affect four of her abilities. Alongside her adjustments were changes pushed for the user interface as well as bugfixes, those changes found below as well.
HERO UPDATES
Brigitte
- Shield Bash
- Added a small delay before her shield drops after a Shield Bash
- Added a vertical speed cap after Shield Bash
- Please note that we are still tuning this value
- Rocket Flail
- Canceling a melee swing renders you unable to melee again until it would have completed had it not been canceled
- Rally
- Ultimate cost increased by ~30%
- Inspire
- Decreased cooldown from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds
USER INTERFACE UPDATES
- The Team Information Screen now displays the ultimate charge of your teammates
BUG FIXES
Heroes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from traveling forward if he had been hit by an enemy Doomfist’s Rocket Uppercut
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from aiming Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when facing an enemy
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to jump over Doomfist’s Rocket Punch when on an incline
- Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to cancel if he wasn’t able to get close to his target
- Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s health regeneration to occur instantly if she took damage while at full health
- Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s Biotic Orb from receiving kill credit if it expired at the same time it killed an enemy
- Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Charge from pinning enemies